Here's Why School Is Canceled When Main Roads Are Clear

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you take a look across the major road of the triad, things appear to be flowing pretty smoothly - with just a few patches of black ice. So that has a lot of parents wondering why school is being canceled tomorrow. It all has to do with the school bus stops.

2 Wants To Know checked out five random bus stops today to see how they looked. Three appeared passable, but district rules say every single bus stop has to be clear to have school. That way some kids won't fall behind while others are in class.

Here's what the school bus stops looked like:

To see more investigations like this follow 2 Wants To Know's Ben Briscoe on social media:

Facebook: Ben Briscoe WFMY

Twitter: @WatchDogBen

Instagram: WatchDogBenBriscoe

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY