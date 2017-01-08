Here's Why School Is Canceled When Main Roads Are Clear

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you take a look across the major road of the triad, things appear to be flowing pretty smoothly - with just a few patches of black ice. So that has a lot of parents wondering why school is being canceled tomorrow. It all has to do with the school bus stops.
2 Wants To Know checked out five random bus stops today to see how they looked. Three appeared passable, but district rules say every single bus stop has to be clear to have school. That way some kids won't fall behind while others are in class.
Here's what the school bus stops looked like:
