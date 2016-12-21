Herr's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

NOTTINGHAM, PA. (WUSA9) - Herr Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two flavors of its chips Wednesday due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The company recalled it's Smoke Chipotle flavored Herr's Kettled Cooked Potato Chips and its Peddler's Pantry Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked chips.

According to Herr's statement: "These products were flavored with Chipotle seasoning that contained a milk ingredient manufactured by a secondary supplier of Chesapeake Spice Co. The milk ingredient is being recalled due to a potential risk of Salmonella contamination."

No lab tests have confirmed the presence of salmonella and no illnesses have been reported, but Herr's decided to recall its products out of an "abundance of caution."

No other Herr's products are involved in this recall.

Consumers with questions may call 1-800-523-5030. Live assistance is available 9am- 5pm EST Monday through Friday.