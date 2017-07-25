Hey, Reidsville! Someone Is Trying To Scam You.

Just hang up the phone if someone says they are from the IRS and you haven't gotten a letter in the mail first.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- If you live in Reidsville - listen up!

Police say someone is trying to scam you over the phone. According to the Reidsville Police Department, the scammer is calling people, pretending to be a security system installer for the City of Reidsville. Police say the scammer claims her name is Jessica, and she even uses a city number - 336-349-1039.

Here's the thing - police say the City of Reidsville doesn't sell or endorse products or services like this.

Reidsville Police say if you get a call like this, ask yourself these questions...

Who's calling and why? The law says telemarketers must tell you it's a sales call, their name, and what they're selling before they make their pitch. If you don't hear this information, just hang up. What's the hurry? Scammers will try to use high pressure tactics to try and take your money. Most legitimate businesses will give you time and written information about a product before you make a purchase. Why am I giving my account information? Some callers have your billing information before they call you. They're trying to get you to say "okay" so they can claim you approved a charge. What time is it? The law allows telemarketers to call only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

