Hey, Reidsville! Someone Is Trying To Scam You.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- If you live in Reidsville - listen up!
Police say someone is trying to scam you over the phone. According to the Reidsville Police Department, the scammer is calling people, pretending to be a security system installer for the City of Reidsville. Police say the scammer claims her name is Jessica, and she even uses a city number - 336-349-1039.
Here's the thing - police say the City of Reidsville doesn't sell or endorse products or services like this.
Reidsville Police say if you get a call like this, ask yourself these questions...
- Who's calling and why? The law says telemarketers must tell you it's a sales call, their name, and what they're selling before they make their pitch. If you don't hear this information, just hang up.
- What's the hurry? Scammers will try to use high pressure tactics to try and take your money. Most legitimate businesses will give you time and written information about a product before you make a purchase.
- Why am I giving my account information? Some callers have your billing information before they call you. They're trying to get you to say "okay" so they can claim you approved a charge.
- What time is it? The law allows telemarketers to call only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
