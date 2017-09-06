Hold On. Tick Season Isn't Over Yet....

A picture taken at the French National Institute of Agricultural Research (INRA) in Maison-Alfort, on July 20, 2016 shows a tick, whose bite can transmit the Lyme disease. / AFP / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Labor Day came and went along with the beach season, wearing white pants and ticks. Oh wait, The ticks...are still here....and they will be through fall.

Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine says ticks are most active through the spring, summer and yes, early fall.

"We have seen a general increase in the number of tick borne diseases over the last 5 or 6 years. It's not only Lyme disease, we are seeing the emergence of some new tick borne diseases.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost all cases of Lyme disease occur in 14 states in the northeast, mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest. There's also a tick that transmits Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. More than 60% of cases happen in five states.

“Sometimes the symptoms are not specific. You can have fever, headache, rash.”

Dr. Dyan Hes says the best protection is to use insect repellent with more than 20 percent Deet and wear the right clothing. “We recommend they wear tall pants tucked into their socks and their shoes.”

TICKS CARRY MEAT ALLERGY

Back in June, it happened to a North Carolina man. He contracted Alphagal, an allergy to sugar in meat, after a tick bit him.



A doctor at UNC School of Medicine told us then that he's seeing more cases of Alphagal because of the spread of the Lone Star Tick, which doctors believe is the carrier. Those are ticks with a white spot on their backs. Allergic reactions associated with the allergy include hives, stomach pains, or even difficulty breathing.

HOW TO GET RID OF TICKS

If you do find one DO NOT burn it off. Use tweezers and tissue to remove a tick. Just make sure to gently pull it off. The key here is to not leave behind the head or part of the mouth

