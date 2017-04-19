Holiday Inn, Several Other Hotels Warned of Data Breach: IHG

ATLANTA -- The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has corporate offices in both Atlanta and Alpharetta, reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations. The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.
The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.
The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.
At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.
The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.
In metro Atlanta and north Georgia, those locations impacted include:
Acworth
Holiday Inn Express
200 North Point Way
Alpharetta
Holiday Inn Express
2950 Mansell Road
Athens
Hotel Indigo
500 College Avenue
Atlanta
Hotel Indigo
2857 Paces Ferry Road SE
Holiday Inn
1380 Virginia Avenue
Holiday Inn Express
3833 Princeton Lakes Court SW
Holiday Inn Express
2920 Clairmont Road
Staybridge Suites
23 Linden Avenue
Braselton
Holiday Inn Express
2069 Highway 211 NW
Bremen
Holiday Inn Express
124 Highway 27 Bypass
Buford
Holiday Inn Express
4951 Bristol Industrial Way
Holiday Inn Express
2499 Satellite Boulevard
Canton
Holiday Inn Express
713 Transit Avenue
Conyers
Holiday Inn Express
1302 Green Street SE
Dahlonega
Holiday Inn Express
835 S. Chestatee Street
Fayetteville
Holiday Inn Express
140 East Lanier Avenue
Griffin
Holiday Inn Express
1900 North Expressway
Lavonia
Holiday Inn Express
110 Ownes Drive
Ringgold
Holiday Inn Express
38 Vining Circle
Roswell
Holiday Inn
909 Holcomb Bridge Road
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs