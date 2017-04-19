Holiday Inn, Several Other Hotels Warned of Data Breach: IHG

The Holiday Inn hotel chain, which is owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group (Photo: ICH)

ATLANTA -- The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has corporate offices in both Atlanta and Alpharetta, reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations. The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.

The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.

At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.

The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.

In metro Atlanta and north Georgia, those locations impacted include:

Acworth

Holiday Inn Express

200 North Point Way

Alpharetta

Holiday Inn Express

2950 Mansell Road

Athens

Hotel Indigo

500 College Avenue

Atlanta

Hotel Indigo

2857 Paces Ferry Road SE

Holiday Inn

1380 Virginia Avenue

Holiday Inn Express

3833 Princeton Lakes Court SW

Holiday Inn Express

2920 Clairmont Road

Staybridge Suites

23 Linden Avenue

Braselton

Holiday Inn Express

2069 Highway 211 NW

Bremen

Holiday Inn Express

124 Highway 27 Bypass

Buford

Holiday Inn Express

4951 Bristol Industrial Way

Holiday Inn Express

2499 Satellite Boulevard

Canton

Holiday Inn Express

713 Transit Avenue

Conyers

Holiday Inn Express

1302 Green Street SE

Dahlonega

Holiday Inn Express

835 S. Chestatee Street

Fayetteville

Holiday Inn Express

140 East Lanier Avenue

Griffin

Holiday Inn Express

1900 North Expressway

Lavonia

Holiday Inn Express

110 Ownes Drive

Ringgold

Holiday Inn Express

38 Vining Circle

Roswell

Holiday Inn

909 Holcomb Bridge Road

