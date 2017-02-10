How Common Are Shootings At Traffic Stops?

Friday, February 10, 2017: Greensboro Officer shot, suspect injured during traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2 Wants ToKnow found a page right out of the Greensboro police department annual report. It talks about the most common events leading to the exchange of force between officers and suspects. Between 2014 and 15 - the most recent information out there, there were 23 times use of force happened with Traffic offenses in Greensboro like Friday's shooting where an officer and one other person were injuried.

Several law enforcement sources say traffic stops are one of the parts of their jobs they dread the most. You never know what you're walking up to in that car. You don't know who's inside. Or what's inside - maybe a gun.

That being said the most common areas where officers are in danger actually (swoosh) deal with assaults and drugs. Both cases were you deal with very unstable suspects who are often already on edge.

But no matter how officers are putting their lives on the line for us, Thank you to them for looking out for our community at such a big risk.

