How Fast Does The Flu Really Spread?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's one of the worst flu seasons to hit the U.S. in years.



Today we learned 4 more people died from the flu in our state bringing the total to 26 deaths this season.

The strain that's spreading is H3N2, which tends to hit younger and older people harder than others.

It only takes one sick person to get everyone else sick.



According to the CDC, the flu virus can live on some surfaces up to 24 hours.

So if someone with the flu sneezes then touches this handle, everyone who touches it in the next 24 hours can get the flu.

2 Wants to Know set a camera up outside on of our doors in the station. In 50 minutes, 9 people touched that same handle. So had this door been touch with someone with the flu, all nine of those people could have caught it.

