How Life Has Changed Since Making Weed Legal In DC

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - Cooking to get baked Chef Rene James’s secret ingredient isn’t in every kitchen.

“It’s normal to me,” she said. “All of them have marijuana in them when I cook.”

Since Initiative 71 decriminalized the possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less in the District of Columbia about two years ago, Rene’s made a career out of pot infused food.

“It’s a very traditional thing to come over and someone is like hey take a brownie, here’s a cookie,” James said. “This is all I do, every single day.”

Serving dishes like a stir fry full of 12 joints.

“It’s pretty heavily infused because I know this is kinda a stoner party. Everyone that’s here is pretty used to it.”

She says people giver her donations for teaching them her cooking skills since you can’t legally sell pot in DC.

“It’s still a grey area, there has been no definite legislation to how people are allowed to obtain their medicines.”

Frustrating other users like William Angolia. He says the drug helps with his migraines. People like him have to get marijuana as a gift or grow their own.

“This is a healing plant, this plant has so many uses,” Angolia said.

Each house can have up to 12 plants. 12 HUGE plants. There’s no limit on how big. And police say no one has gotten in trouble for having too many plants yet.

“It’s no different than me growing a tomato plant, a cucumber plant or whatever you want to grow,” Angolia said.

He started the DC Cannabis Co-op Club in his house. There users can give their extra growth to other club members – like Nicholas Garcia.

“Sometimes it’s just trading, bartering,” Garcia said. “I work on a buddy’s car he gives me some, you know he works on my basement a little bit I give him some.”

He says this system is safer than before the initiative passed.

“I’m not going back and forth, you know trying to find somebody on the streets somewhere or whatever and everything gets shady.”

But some say the marijuana trade in DC is still pretty shady - like Jeff Zinsmeister with the Zinsmeister with the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

“Instead of displacing the black-market what you’re seeing is just a parallel legal market set up alongside a thriving black market that stays the same or expands,” Zinsmeister said.

A report from DC Mayor’s office points to part of that black market. Investigators say dealers illegally drove around in vehicles covered in imagines of pot - selling hundreds of dollars of drugs to undercover officers under the guise of taking “donations.”

Metro police say that’s just the start of it.

“Buy a piece of art and get marijuana,” officer Andrew Struhar said. “We’ve seen an Uber marijuana business where you ride around and smoke in the back of the car you rented. We’ve seen all kinds of different tries.”

But they have not seen increased safety concerns or crime. Police say there’s been no spike in people driving while high. And no spike in violence.

“I don’t think it’s been that big of an impact,” Struhar said. “It seems to be most people have been responsible.”

One word of caution here, this is what we found in DC only. Our news partners from across the country have uncovered all kinds of issues with legalization in other places. But in DC only it’s become just like smoking tobacco or drinking alcohol. Almost everyone 2 Wants To Know talked with says the difference is because Congress controls the laws in DC. You see Congress won’t let DC tax the sale of marijuana, so it hasn’t become this huge business enterprise yet. For the most part it’s still grown at home and smoked at home.

