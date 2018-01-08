How Much You Should Expect To Pay For A Tow Truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. – 2 Wants to Know has received many calls from viewers saying they’ve been charged too much for a tow truck.

So we did some digging to see how much you should expect to pay if you need to call one.

$200 seems to be the sweet spot. We reached out to two local companies who told us prices range from $155 to $300 plus other fees.

The more serious the accident, the higher the cost.

However, some insurance policies cover tow truck calls. So call your insurance company to find out.

If your policy doesn't cover it, you can add it for about $25 a year.

