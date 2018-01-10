How Potholes Form and How To Deal With Them

Potholes are more likely to form in the winter, especially after a big storm, according to Mike Mabe with the City of Greensboro. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Just last week part of the Triad was dealing with snow. A few days later temperatures jumped up to the 60s.

It’s great, except for this is how potholes form.

According to Minnesota’s DOT, it starts by just us driving on the roads. The road bends a little and eventually causes cracks.

Then when the temperatures fluctuate, water in the cracks freeze, expand and then melt, eventually causing the cracks from the top and bottom to connect.

This allows water to form below the pavement and create a pool. That pool of water is what eventually causes the pothole.

If it freezes and expands, then melts it creates an empty cavity. When you drive over an empty cavity, it collapses and creates a pothole.

The City of Greensboro said it starts seeing problems in March or April. If you see a pothole, report it to the city immediately, you can do that online or by calling. The city says it will have it fixed within 24 hours.

Here’s how to report potholes in your city:

Greensboro

Winston-Salem

High Point

Burlington

