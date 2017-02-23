GREENSBORO, NC -- It's spring or summer..... in February. That has a lot of you saying this nice weather will only lead to cold weather which will lead to sickness.

Well, yes and no. Let me explain how the flu virus is like an M&M. The protective candy coating is supposed to keep it from melting in your hand, but when you put it in your mouth, the coating turns to liquid. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found a flu virus' coating is similar.

The coating becomes tougher at temperatures close to freezing, creating a gel-like coating.

But even at 70-degrees the coating was in gel form. It wasn't until temperatures reached 105 degrees that the coating melted. When the virus is in liquid form, it loses it's ability to spread.

The cooler the temperatures, the stronger the coating, the easier for the flu virus to travel from person to person. And when the flu virus get to you in this form, with all it's flu molecules intact the warmth of your body causes the coating to melt and you get the full force of the flu virus.

So to help you stop the spread, stay away from the germiest areas like the ATM machine.The doc's say punch in the number with your knuckle. You'll have less of a chance of then touching your eyes or mouth and transferring germs. Also on the list, the gas pump.

Sick people might not go to work, but chances are, they fill-up on the way to or from the doctor's office or to get meds. Shaking hands, we've heard that one before, along with cell phones and tablets, wipe them down.and the pen you use when you sign the bill at the restaurant. Just bring your own...and don't share.

(© 2017 WFMY)