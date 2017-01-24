How to Find the Right Tree Removal Company

Crews work to remove a fallen tree in Orangeburg on Sept. 2, 2016. (Photo: SCDOT)

GREENSBORO-- As many people in Georgia are dealing with the aftermath of deadly storms, many of them will have to turn to professionals who can repair their homes. Fallen trees damaged many homes to the point of them having to rebuilt. This serves as a reminder to know what to do if your property is damaged during a storm.

Whether it's your house, your car, or a fence, hiring someone might be necessary to repair storm damage. Picking the right professional might be the most important decision you make. So when you are in the process of considering which company to chose, make sure the company has a license to do business in North Carolina.

Also, double check they have insurance on their employees because if something goes wrong you do not want to be responsible for paying for it. Lastly, take some extra time to check business references.

In an effort to avoid trees damaging your home in the event of a storm, cut down trees that have the potential to cause problems during a storm. Do a quick scan of your homeowners insurance policy because the standard homeowners insurance does not pay to remove trees from your property.

Keep in mind, in most cases you are required to perform maintaince work to prevent damage to your home.

