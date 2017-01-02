How to Get a Free Credit Report

Closing too many credit card accounts can actually negatively impact your credit score. (Photo: WFMY)

Now is the time to do the things you always say you're going to do, but don't. Like getting your free credit report.

You've heard us say it before but have you actually done it?

LINK: FREE CREDIT REPORT

Your credit report is one factor in figuring out your credit score so you want to make sure there aren't any errors. And you want to make sure some schemer isn't opening up credit in your name!

A credit report is free. Every year you get a free report from each one of the three bureaus: Experian, Trans Union and Equifax.

To make the most of this free security check, space out those reports. For example, this month get the free report from Experian. In May, get the free report from Trans Union. Then, in September get the free report from Equifax.

You should never pay to get your credit report. You should get your free report at annualcreditreport.com.

The Government set up this site to make sure you didn't have to pay.

It’s important not to Google it, chances are you'll end up at another site.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY