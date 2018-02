You can score a free Redbox movie or video game rental.

But you only have until the end of February to cash in on this deal.

To get the deal, all you have to do is text 'VALPAK' to 727272 and Redbox will text you back a coupon.

The coupon is good for a one-night movie or video game rental through February 28, 2018.

Each coupon code from Redbox will be unique.

© 2018 WFMY-TV