How To Help You Beat Heat With 6 Science Hacks

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Most people just tell you to drink water and stand in the shade to beat the heat. Not 2 Wants To Know. We looked at the best hacks from science to keep you cool.

BETTER TO LOOK A HOT MESS THAN BE HOT

Medical research shows rolling up your sleeves and exposing your forearms to cool air gets the blood pumping through them, lowering your overall body temperature. You know that. But you probably don't know to go for a messy looking roll up instead of a tighter one. The tighter one cuts off blood flow which can defeat the whole purpose of rolling up your sleeves.

KNOW YOUR COOL ZONES

Also while you have those sleeves up, try taking an ice cube and putting it right on your wrist. This actually works anywhere you can feel your pulse – because the blood vessels are closer to the skin so it can help to cool your blood which can lower you overall body temperature

EAT RIGHT

You know watermelon tastes so good on a hot day because it helps keeps you hydrated since 90 percent of it is water. But try a salad too. 95 percent of the greens are water! And here's the food that might surprised you most.

To get cool, eat something hot and spicy. Eating something that makes you sweat is nature's way of cooling us down. Just make sure you drink plenty of water with it so you don't get dehydrated.

MAKE YOUR OWN MIST

Does this heat zap your energy and make your brain feel foggy? try a mist spray. It feels good with instant relief, but can also have a lasting impact because it shrinks your pores according to Kay Williams with Skin Therapy Studio.



"When your pores are open, it lets moisture out of your skin, When they tighten up, it keeps you hydrated and cool," she said.

There are all kinds of expensive mists you can pay 40 50 bucks for. But you can make your own for really cheap. Like less than 50 cents. All you have to do is brew up some peppermint tea and mix that half and half with water. The peppermint will make your face tingle just a little bit. That helps force your pores closed.

WEAR SUNSCREEN

While we're talking about skin, also don't forget the sunscreen! It helps the sun from getting in your skin, but also keeps the water from seeping out!



FORGET 8, GO FOR 10

You're told to drink 8 glasses of water a day. But the real number you should be concerned about is 10 gulps of water every 20 minutes if you're outside. The key to staying cool is to keep hydrated. and science has said these 10 gulps are the magic amount.

