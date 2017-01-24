Get A Free Radon Test Kit

You can live in an apartment, a mobile home, a home with a basement or without a basement - they all have one thing in common in North Carolina.

All of these homes are prone to having a level of radon gas.

The EPA estimates 21-thousand people die every year due to lung cancer from radon exposure. The gas is naturally occurring.

Radon becomes toxic when it is in a confined space and is concentrated.

So here's how it happens. All rocks and soils contain uranium - some have minimal amounts, others much more.

The elements decay over time, and as they decay they emit gas. The gas seeps up through the ground and diffuses. With ventilation, the radon gas levels are low and not a danger.

But when radon is in a confined space, it can accumulate to those dangerous levels.

Radon gets into your home through cracks in the foundation, loose fitting pipes, and from your sump area. Most houses draw less than 1-percent of their indoor air from the soil - but if there are cracks and crevices, houses can take in 20-percent of their indoor air from soil.

So how do you know if radon is in your home if you can't see it, smell it, or taste it? You have to test for it.

The North Carolina Radon Program offers free testing kits. There is even financial assistance for getting rid of the radon, because it's not a cheap service.

Learn more at The North Carolina Radon Program website.

