How To Protect Your Phone Against Hackers

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- One in four cell phone users will face a hacking attempt every month, according to security firm Symantec.

Cell phones aren’t going away any time soon so we want to make sure your information is just that yours.

The first deterrent against hackers is to have a strong passcode.

“They are going to try to guess your password by either reading you on social media. Like he’s got kids, what’s the birth date of those kids, what’s their street address—the common things, “ Frank Hughes director of IT at ECPI University explained.

Having no password is like leaving your front door open inviting hackers to take anything they want.

Next, keep your phone up to date.

“Whenever there is a vulnerability usually the folks at Apple, Google will find the vulnerability and supply a patch to it.” Hughes said.

If you can set your phone to auto update that's your best bet.

Now let's get into apps.

Be wary of where you download your apps from whether you have an apple or an android phone.

Tech expert Kent said, “[You] have to very careful on where you get your apps that App Store and Google play that's it. Don't get them from a buddy who sent you a link.”

Your buddy may not have your best interests at heart so make sure you pay attention to what you are allowing on your phone.

“Most of the problems that I find with virus, malware, and attacks are typically human generated which means a human allowed it to come through,” Meeker said.

This last tip going to hurt.

As convenient as it is, don’t use free WiFi.

Hughes says there is software that allows you to pretend to be another network.

If you have no choice but to use free WiFi, be sure to have a Virtual Private Network on your phone. You can find those in the App Store or Google Play. A VPN encrypts all your web traffic so your data remains anonymous.

Tech experts advise against accessing your banking information or other sensitive information while using free WiFi.

Copyright 2017 WFMY