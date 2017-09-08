How You Can Tell If The Equifax Data Breach Affects You

GREENSBORO, NC -- They're the people in charge of keeping your credit score information...and now they're the people who've been hacked. Equifax tracks and rates your financial history. The company gets data on you from credit card companies, banks, retailers and lenders - all without you knowing.

Who is affected: 209,000 people's credit card numbers were exposed to hackers, 182,000 people involved in credit report disputes had some personal information exposed and 143,000,000 people could have had their name, social security numbers, birth dates and more exposed.

Equifax will contact the people affected by the credit card and credit report disputes. You'll get a letter by mail. But what they're not doing is contacting the 143 million who had the info exposed!

To find out if you're one of the 143 million, do what I did. You go to this Equifax Impact Page and you hit that button. You'll be asked for your last name and the last 6 digits of your social security number.



If you're affected, you get a message. How do I know this? Because I am one of the 143 million affected. You have the choice to sign up for free credit monitoring. Not a bad idea. Just know, once you sign up, you give up your right to join a civil suit against the company.

So, now what?!?! You can get a credit freeze--so no one can open up credit in your name for 90 days.You need to do this with one of the three credit monitoring companies.



And you should monitor your credit report. It’s free from each of the three at Annual Credit Report. Maybe this time around, you just use Trans Union or Experian instead.

