How You Know A Check Is Fake

GREENSBORO, NC -- Everyone gets scam checks. Even 2WTK. Just this past week, I got a check in the mail.

The check looks real and who couldn't use $2,100? Because there are no misspellings, you might be tempted to cash it, especially since it's a Cashier's Check.

The first thing I did was Google the credit union and Keesler Federal Credit Union was for real. Then I called to see if the Cashier's Check number was real. Nope. The teller at the credit union confirmed it was a fake.

I looked up the address of the check sender on the envelope and put it into Google maps. The street view turned up an intersection... with no building. Just more confirmation the check isn't real. There's no free money.



Now, you don't want to go through all of that. But Elizabeth Allison who works in the security department at Keesler Federal Credit Union gave me a quick way to show you how to figure out if a check is real--without every having to talk to someone.

"The routing number at the bottom was incorrect for our institution. So you can take the number and look up on the internet the routing number to make sure it's correct.you can in fact do that for any financial institution."

I did a quick Google search for Keesler Federal Credit Union and the routing number popped up and it did not match the check number. This was one of the best tips. But to make it work, you need to

know where the routing number is on a check--- the routing number is always at the far left.





