HP Recalls Computer Batteries After Reports Of Overheating

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

KUSA - HP is recalling 50,000 computer batteries because of reports of overheating.

The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.

There have been eight reports of the batteries overheating, melting or charring, including three reports of property damage. One person received a burn on their hand, according the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The batteries were sold with several products including HP ProBooks, the HPx360 310 G2, the HP Envy m6, the HP Pavilion x360, the HP 11, HP ZBook Mobile Workstations and HP ZBook Studio G4 Mobile Workstations. The recalled batteries were sold at Best Buy, Amazon.com, HP.com and other stores and websites nationwide between December 2015 and December 2017.

Consumers should visit HP.com to see if their battery is affected. HP is providing free replacement batteries.

Learn more about this HP battery recall at CPSC.gov and HP.com.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KUSA-TV