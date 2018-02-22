IIHS Ranks Rear Crash Prevention Programs

When this Subaru backs into a parked car, crash the damage tops $1,100. With autobrake, crisis averted.

Low-speed backup crashes happen in parking lots and driveways. Poles show the scars. In one test, the damage came to over $3,400.

Technology to prevent backup crashes includes cameras and cross-traffic alerts, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says the best results are when those features are paired with automatic braking.

"If you combine sensors with rear cameras you get about a 40% reduction in backing up crashes and if you combine sensors with cameras and autobrake you get a 78% reduction," says David Zuby with the IIHS.

In a test of six different models, the Cadillac XT5 and Subaru Outback earned superior ratings. The other four got advanced ratings, but were not successful in as many scenarios.

Rear autobraking is only available in about 5% of 2018 models, but the IIHS says it's worth pursuing.

"Our data would suggest a lot of people have trouble backing up and a lot of crashes occur under those circumstances so we would recommend people seek out this technology," Zuby says.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.