Inspector General Warns Of Social Security Fraud Scheme

The Social Security Administration is warning the public to be wary of an employee impersonation scheme.

Acting Inspector General of Social Security Gale Stallworth Stone says some citizens are getting calls from persons posing as SSA employees, The fraudsters are attempting to get potential victims to verify their name, date of birth, Social Security number, parents’ names, and other personal information, in some cases by telling them that they are due for a 1.7% cost-of-living increase.

Impersonators who get such information can contact the SSA and request changes to the victim’s direct deposit account, address, and telephone information.

Some of the calls are coming from a phone number with a 323 area code, the SSA says.

The Admistration does sometimes contact the public directly for customer service purposes, but this is a rare occurrence, and is usually known to the person who has been contacted.

Best advice: exercise extreme caution before surrendering any private information.

“You must be very confident that the source is the correct business party, and your information will be secure after you release it,” Stone said.

If you get a suspicious call, contact the Inspector General’s office at 1-800-269-0271 or online via https://oig.ssa.gov/report.

