Interest Rates Are Rising: Refinancing & Buying A Home NOW

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you thought about refinancing your home last year and just never got around to it or if you started looking for a house to buy but then tabled the idea, you might want to get a move on.

Check out the slide graphic from Ychart. It shows January 3 years ago, the interest rate was 4.53% and then it dropped the rest of 2014, 2015 and last year bottomed out at 3.41%. But check out 2017. The rates are on the rise again.

2WTK asked Dirk Spainhour from Summit Credit Union to give you the rundown on both .

Home Buying:

Get pre-approved first to show realtors you are serious and can qualify. Initial out-of-pocket can be as little as $30 for a this home buying credit report.

Then you need to start calling around to see which lender will give you the best deal. Really, call. You'll need to be able to tell the lender the house prices you're looking at, what your credit score is, and some recent history of your finances.

The standard down payment is 5% – 8% of the purchase price for the down payment and then closing costs.

Refinancing:

The whole idea is make the payment less and possibly shorten the time of the loan.



Generally you need at least a 1 percentage point reduction in interest rate to make refinancing financially worthwhile, so if your original loan was at 5.9% you need at least 4.9% to make it worth it for you.

Don't forget there are closing costs. About 2% of the loan.

(© 2017 WFMY)