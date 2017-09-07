Irma Help Desk | Answering Your Insurance Questions

(Photo: maxuser)

WFMY News 2 wanted to help you get answers before Hurricane Irma hits. A panel of local insurance experts from Alliance Insurance Services and Allegacy/JBA took calls from viewers during our evening newscasts.

Most people called asking whether their homeowners insurance policy would cover flood insurance. The answer is no. People would have to buy a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program which is operated by FEMA. But most homeowners policies exclude anything considered flooding-- rainwater coming in from the outside.

They also addressed questions about trees and insurance policies. If a tree falls, its your insurance- regardless of whose property it was on.

People should also gather their insurance information and make sure they have the correct phone numbers to be able to file a claim. Look at your deductible to know whether or not submitting a claim is worth it, and they say to take pictures and video now, ahead of the storm, just in case.

Watch the interviews for a few more tips.

North Carolina's Hurricane Guide: What to do Before, During and After

Get Hurricane, Severe Weather Alerts With The WFMY News 2 App

NC Under A State Of Emergency, Greensboro To Be Hurricane Staging Area

© 2017 WFMY-TV