Is Almond Milk Truly Milk?

When you walk down the grocery store aisle normally your milk choices include: 1%, 2%, Whole milk, or Fat Free.

But recently, Almond has emerged as a popular plant based alternative to traditional milk.

But Almond Milk does lack the amount of protein nutritional value that traditional milk does provide. Since there are some stark differences in the makeup of Almond milk and regular milk, it is reasonable to question whether Almond Milk can serve as a true milk substitute.

Critics say Almond milk is not milk and if fact it is just an imitation or milk that is hoping to be what milk essentially already is and does. However, one thing that remains clear is that Almond sales and popularity is sweeping the nation. In fact, Almond milk sales are up 54% over the course of the last five years. On average in a year to year basis stores in the U.S. stores report that Almond Milk accounts for $700 million in sales. Consequently, dairy milk sales were down 11% overall last year.

Opponents of Almond milk are also pushing the Food and Drug Administration to enforce the original definition of milk which states, "milk is obtained by the complete milking of one or more healthy cows" Since Almond Milk comes from plants it would not fall under that definition. Along with a lower concentration of protein being present in Almond milk, there may not be Vitamin A or Calcium. But supporters affirm that drinking a glass of Almond milk does provide the same amount of growth and development support as traditional milk.

The FDA has stayed out of the milk debate but recently said they may intervene with a ruling on milk. The choice, however, may be ultimately left up to the consumer as more choices of milk reach grocery store shelves.

