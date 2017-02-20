Is Bar Or Liquid Soap More Sanitary

The majority of consumers age 18-24 think bar soap is covered in germs, according to a recent market research survey, but is liquid soap actually more sanitary? (Photo: KING)

Bar soap sales has declined year over year since 2010, according to a recent study by market research company, Mintel.

Since 2014, Mintel estimates sales have declined more than 2 percent even as the market grew overall.

Mintel's research indicated bar soap's biggest problem was perception.

It found roughly 60 percent of consumers aged 18-24 believe bar soap is covered in germs. Nearly half of all US consumers share that belief. On the other side of the age spectrum, 60 percent of consumers 65 and older said they were happy to use bar soap.

Similarly, many consumers favor loofahs over washcloths.

KING 5 put the negative perception about bar soap and washcloths to the test at Pike Place Market. While most shoppers were split about 50-50 on the bar soap vs. liquid debate, no one wanted to use a washcloth.

KING 5 visited IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group and experts in bacterial growth about the shower products debate.

"Bar soap is not dirty," said Sam Myoda, CEO of IEH Laboratories, Produce & Environmental Divisions.

"I use bar soap myself, and I am a microbiologist," Myoda said.

He added that he has no data to support liquid soap being cleaner than bar soap.

"They all kill bacteria or remove bacteria," Myoda said.

Myoda's primary caution was about loofah use.

"Really, the problem with loofahs is that people just don't wash them, you know. How often have you washed your loofah?" Myoda asked.

Myoda said consumers could reduce the potential for bacteria growth on wash clothes by washing them after each use.

He also mentioned that just soap would do the trick.

