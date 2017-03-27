Is THAT Picture A FAKE? How To Find Out.

GREENSBORO, NC -- People take pictures of storms and their aftermath and post them. We use them. But every once in a while, someone sneaks in a picture that is not real.

A recent example was from the storm making it's way to the Triad this week. When it passed through Texas, someone claimed to take a picture of a piece of hail the size of a softball. The meteorologist at WFAA caught it and explained why it couldn't have been hail.

You might a scam alert on every picture you see posted. But you can do you're own quick search to see if it is real before you decide to share or retweet it.

A reverse image Google search is easy to do. On the Google screen---you click on images in the upper right hand corner, when the camera pops up, click on it and then you can either upload an image or paste in a picture's URL.

When you do that, you'll get a page that detials were it was found. For instance, the fake hail pic had other similar pictures and shows you articles. You can see if this picture has been making the rounds in several locations and even for years.

