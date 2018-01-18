WFMY
Is the iPhone Replacement Battery Worth the Money?

2 Wants to Know staff , WFMY 9:43 PM. EST January 18, 2018

That dying battery on your old iPhone, what a pain it can be.

Apple already admitted to slowing down older models to keep battery life up. The fix is a replacement battery. It costs $29, but is it worth it?

A U-BREAK-I-FIX repair shop told the website don'twasteyourmoney.com it's absolutely worth your money. The manager said batteries usually go bad around 500 charges or about a year and a half.

Here are some other ways to make sure you don't drain your battery quickly.

Check out what apps are being used in the background by double-clicking the home button. Close unnecessary ones.

You can also use less juice by dimming your display brightness in the control center.

Go into your email settings and change automatic to fetch every 10 to 15 minutes. You can also use manual mode.

