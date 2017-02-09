Is Your Home Security System Worth It?

BELL COUNTY - Keeping the family safe is something on the mind of every home owner and it's no different here in Central Texas.

Of the three major cities in our area, Waco and Killeen both saw rises in the number of burglaries during 2016. Waco was up just one percent and Killeen was up 6-9 percent.

When we spoke with Killeen Police, they said new security systems, which record in High Definition, are helping solve these crimes.

Chriss Balz lives in Killeen and has had a security system at his home since moving to Killeen almost 20 years ago. He never imagined he'd have to use it until January 13th of this year.

"My neighbor called me on a Friday morning and asked me if somebody's been around in my vehicles and I told him I'd check my videos," Balz said. "It took me a little while, I scrolled down and I see a bunch of black. Next thing I know, dome light is on in my wife's car."

Someone had gotten into his wife's car, left unlocked in the driveway.

He went through the console and tried getting into his daughter's car before leaving empty-handed.

And it was all caught on video.

"Just the thought of someone getting into my car is scary, you could say," Chriss' daughter, Crissa, said.

It's that fear that led Crissa's dad to switch to a video system in November of last year. And even though most people with an alarm don't use it very often, KPD said that's kind of the point.

"It's so much easier to break into a house without an alarm," Lt. David Fischer said. "Why break into a house that has an alarm when I can go a block away and find a house with no alarm?"

It doesn't take much to deter thieves. The biggest saving grace when it comes to solving a burglary, though, is video.

"Good video has helped us make good cases."

Fischer and the detectives at Killeen's Burglary Unit say you don't necessarily need a system monitored by someone else. Just something to alert you of anything suspicious and keep an eye on precious property.

"We're seeing a lot of people come in looking for a convenient way to monitor their home and make sure it is secure," Best Buy sales consultant Kristina Weger said.

So, we asked the folks at Best Buy to take us shopping for home security systems. More specifically, those with video.

"Some of our cameras actually come with an alarm system," Weger said. "So, if there is anything detected, an alarm will automatically go off and that gives people a sense of security as well."

The three systems they showed us are the Netgear Arlo, the Nest Cam and the Ring Smart Video Doorbell.

All three are video systems that can be monitored on your smartphone.

The Arlo starts around $180 but can be indoor/outdoor, has night vision and storage in the cloud. You can add cameras to the system for an additional $170 per camera.

The Nest startes around the same price but records in 1080p for mostly the same features including two-way communication.

Yes, you can talk to a burglar.

Both of these options also come in bundles of three or four cameras for $400-500 if you wanted to cover as many entrances as possible right out of the gate.

Lastly, the Ring Smart Video Doorbell does all of the same things, recoring HD video at a wide angle, sitting right next to your front door and starts at about $200.

But for families like Chriss Balz's, it's not the money that's important.

"It's rare that we get a burglary at a habitations where there's a good alarm system in play," Lt. Fischer said.

It's about keeping precious cargo like his wife and daughter safe, giving him peace of mind at home.

"I feel a lot safer and stuff when I'm here," Crissa Balz said.

"I'll be notified on my phone if there's anything out here moving around," Chris Balz said.

--

Should your home be broken into, police say they will need proof that stolen belongings are yours. Leads Online provides a virtual safe to store information like serial numbers on. That makes sharing information with police easier, in order to go through re-gaining items stolen from you.

But, keeping valuables in your home, away from windows and the doors locked is still one of the best ways to deter burglars.

That, and keeping an eye on your neighbors' homes, which police call, "Being a good neighbor."

