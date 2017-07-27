Is Your Steak Done When Your Hand Says?

GREENSBORO, N.C. - This weekend's forecast is perfect for grilling outside. Some of you might use the hand, finger method to see if you're steak is cooked.

Consumer Reports says, for a rare steak leave your palm open and touch the skin under your thumb. That's what the steak should feel like. If you want your steak medium rare put your pointer finger and thumb together then touch that same part of your hand. Again, that's what your steak should feel like.

But does this method really work?

Consumer Reports tested it out and found that it'll likely keep you from overcooking your steak.

For example, medium was a little undercooked but Consumer Reports thinks it could satisfy most people. The most accurate option is use a meat thermometer

