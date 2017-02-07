A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's "the talk". But it's maybe even more uncomfortable than the "birds and the bees" talk. It's the "this is what we're leaving you or not leaving you in the will" talk.

It's awkward. Hardly anyone has that talk. But Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan knows this. His solution, write a letter.

"The beneficiaries are set up on accounts and that's one thing, but write a letter explaining why you split up the money the way you did. So this way, people in your life don't have to guess at what you're reasoning was.

Your kids know where your heart is at and your head is at because you don't want them walking round with questions they can't ask you."

A few other thing to think about:

Split everything evenly. It is the easiest and most equitable because every asset is taxed differently.

Special Needs Trust. If you have a child or grandchild that is getting government assistance for special needs, you'll want to start a special needs trust versus just giving money outright.

Matt Logan is a Representative with Matt Logan Inc and Summit Brokerage and may be reached at www.mattloganinc.com, 336-540-9700 or matt@mattloganinc.com.



