Jet Blue to Begin Offering Free WiFi to Passengers

Discount airliner Jet Blue has announced plans to soon begin offering passengers "gate to gate" WiFi at no charge. Jet Blue says this WiFi service will be available on its full fleet of planes that are on a domestic route.

Jet Blue asserts it will be the first carrier to online passengers to stay connected the entire time they are on board. Meaning you won't have to disconnect prior to the aircraft reaching a certain altitude, nor will the WiFi automatically disconnect once the plane drops below its cruising altitude.

The airline went on to say the WiFi will be capable of allowing passengers access to stream video.

Free WiFi should come as a welcomed addition for consumers who are constantly hit with fees when traveling. Most airlines impose fees to for WiFi connectivity as well as, to upgrade to seats that have added benefits such as extra legroom. Fees also are set in place to check a bag, early boarding, and flight change fees.

