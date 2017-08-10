Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

2017 KFX90 ATV (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Kawasaki is recalling approximately 15,000 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) sold at dealers nationwide between October 2011 and May 2017 due to a possible fire hazard.

The company says the fuel tap on affected KFX50 and KFX90 ATVs can leak, posing a fire hazard. There have been 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 Kawasaki ATVs. The recalled ATVs have four wheels, seating for one person and were sold in a variety of colors.

If you own one of these models, you should contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday) with your VIN number to confirm if your ATV is affected. Kawasaki will repair affected ATVs at no charge.

The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the front of the steel frame behind the bumper.

