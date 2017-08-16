Keep Your Pet Safe In the Car

With summer well underway, and fall and winter holidays right around the corner, you might be

planning a trip - family pets included. But before you hit the road with your pooch in tow, you’ll want to consider a few safety measures



During a crash or if you slam on the brakes, pets can act as projectiles if they are not secured. And they can also distract drivers from keeping their eyes on the road.

The market is full of pet restraining products, everything from harnesses to carriers - however

many labeled ‘crash tested’ are based only on manufacturers’ claims. The Center for Pet Safety, along with Subaru, conducted tests in 2015. They tested harnesses, crates for bigger dogs, and carriers for small dogs and cats.

Here's what came out on top"

the Sleepypod Air carrier for about $160

the Gunner Kennels G1 Intermediate crate for $500

the Sleepypod Clickit Sport which will run between $70 and $80.

Traveling safely with pets takes some extra planning, but in the end Consumer Reports says, it’s

worth it.

