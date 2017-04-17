Kids More Severely Injured From ATVs Than Vehicle Crashes

The ATV rider in the crash failed to yield the right of way and was not wearing a helmet, police said. (Photo: File/Getty Images/Design Pics RF) (Photo: Getty Images/Design Pics RF, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kids are more severely injured from ATV-related accidents compared to motor vehicle crashes.

That’s according, to Thomas Pranikoff, M.D., professor of pediatric surgical sciences at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Pranikoff said there are several factors that make ATVs more dangerous for children who could be killed or severely injured including; younger drivers and lack of safety equipment. He also said other factors include; risky driving behavior, and the fact ATVs are more powerful machines.

Prainkoff along with colleagues reviewed data from 16 published studies from 2000 to 2010. They discovered in 2013, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 99,600 ATV-related injuries that required emergency department treatment. At least 25-percent of those injured were children under the age of 16.

The most common causes of ATV injuries for children include vehicle rollover, crashing into an object, and ejection from the vehicle.

