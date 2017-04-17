Kids More Severely Injured From ATVs Than Vehicle Crashes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kids are more severely injured from ATV-related accidents compared to motor vehicle crashes.
That’s according, to Thomas Pranikoff, M.D., professor of pediatric surgical sciences at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Read: NC 3-Year-Old Dies In ATV Accident
Pranikoff said there are several factors that make ATVs more dangerous for children who could be killed or severely injured including; younger drivers and lack of safety equipment. He also said other factors include; risky driving behavior, and the fact ATVs are more powerful machines.
Read: 13-Year-Old Dies In Virginia ATV Crash: Police
Prainkoff along with colleagues reviewed data from 16 published studies from 2000 to 2010. They discovered in 2013, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 99,600 ATV-related injuries that required emergency department treatment. At least 25-percent of those injured were children under the age of 16.
Read: Man Dies After ATV Crashes Into Tree
The most common causes of ATV injuries for children include vehicle rollover, crashing into an object, and ejection from the vehicle.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs