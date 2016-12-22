Knock, Knock! Who's There? Uh-Oh!

GREENSBORO, NC -- You hear a knock at the door, do you see who is on the other side?

The answer is, yes! You want to see who is on the other side and you want to acknowledge your'e there. Thieves sometimes knock on doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, they break in. So, acknowledge you're there, but don't open the door to a stranger.

RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: WARNING ABOUT TRAVELING SCAMMERS



Just recently deputies say a group of thieves were going door to door in the triad asking to use the home bathroom. Law enforcement says when they got inside they would rummage through your personal stuff.

It's just the latest scam. And there's one more to add to the list. When a stranger is at your door and says there is an emergency and they need to use your phone, offer to make the call for them behind the closed door.

