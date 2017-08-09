Let Our Call For Action Team Help You Get Money Back

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 750 dollars is worth fighting for. The 2 Wants to Know Call for Action volunteers got this amount back for a disabled veteran.

The veteran is from Maryland, but shopped at Rooms To Go in Greensboro because he has family living here. He thought he was buying a leather living room suit. However, when his furniture was delivered, it turned out to be bonded leather. Bonded leather is left-over pieces of hide blended together.

Genuine leather is made from entire pieces of animal hide.

He lived with it for 5 year, but then asked the company for a full refund - $5,000, but that probably wasn't going to happen. He contacted Call for Action. Roseanne Barrows worked his case and looked for a reasonable refund. She talked with the local store and the parent company. They agreed on a refund of $750.

"Telling him was the best part, Barrows said. "Hearing his voice sound a little relieved."

This is what Roseanne and the other volunteers do. They help mediate your consumer issue and it's their passion.



