Let's Take A Selfie... With A Drone

OLD BETHPAGE, NY - AUGUST 30: A drone is flown for recreational purposes in the sky above Old Bethpage, New York on August 30, 2015. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Professional Photographer Eric Scire is always looking for the perfect shot, even when he's taking pictures for fun. He uses a small drone to take his selfies to literally, a new level.

"It's no longer just right in the face, you get to see the whole scene," Erice Scire said.

Many so-called pocket drones are already on the market and tech companies are promising even more models this year. Eric uses his smart phone to fly the 'Yuneec Breeze', which can be set to fly automatically around a specific area, while taking pictures or videos.



"Having something like this and the ease of access and the ease of use is just really groundbreaking," Scire said. They use a GPS signal from your phone to track your movements.

C-Net Senior Editor Josh Goldman said Pocket drones that weigh less than a half pound don't have to be registered with the FAA like larger drones do. They range in price from $200 to a thousand dollars.



"Those lower end models aren't going to do the high end really fast tracking of you, but the more you spend the better those algorithms inside get," Goldman said.

