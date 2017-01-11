Life Savings Lost To Online Scam

Life savings lost on a "sure thing" investment. A pair of sisters met a man online who said they could invest in buying gold bars at reduced price, then sold for a healthy profit.

The conman eventually convinced the women that he needed help with money to have the gold bars stored and shipped.

One of the victims first met the man online and convinced her sister to give him money. They thought investing in these gold bars would make them wealthy.

She sent money for probably 6 to 8 months. He just kept feeding them these wild stories and they kept believing him. He was so convincing, they kept sending more money until they had no more money to send.

Other family members had no idea this was going on until they got a difficult call.

One of the victim's daughter's said her mother's bank contacted her and said there was something going on. The call came too late.

In all, her mother lost close to $3,000,000.

Their mother depleted her IRA accounts and was forced to sell her home. She now lives solely on her social security.

This family is now intervening, but fear it could happen again.

