Lottery Scam Surfaces In Surry County

If you didn't play the lottery, you didn't win it! So if you get an email, phone call or letter saying you've won, don't fall for it. It's a scam!

A letter is circulating in Surry County. It states the recipient won $4.5 million from the Bonoloto ES or Bonoloto Int’l Lottery Promotion Program.

If you receive a letter, throw it away. The sheriff’s department told WFMY News 2 it’s a scam.

The sender wants you to send a check to cover fees and taxes before they send you the money. You'll never have to do that for a legitimate lottery.

Sometimes scammers call people with a version of this scam.

Here is a list of some of the common phone scams and how to spot them.

Print it out and pass it out to your friends and family.

