2 Wants to Know took a deeper look into what exactly qualifies a product as being "Made in America"? Especially considering the fact that President-elect Donald trump just praised the decision by a US car manufacturer to no longer move their plant to Mexico.

Then the President-elect took to Twitter accusing General Motors of not making some of the company's Chevy Cruze's in the United States, GM responded by saying the most models of the Cruze cars were made in Ohio.

Determining what falls under the definition of made in America can get tricky. According to our partners at Cars.com a car is considered American made if 75% of its part are made domestically or if its actually assembled in the United States. However, according to this made in America theory a Toyota Camry could meet the American made index even though the manufacturer is Japanese based.

The the pure American car is a dying. The fact is that cars in this era of America reflect the current state of the diverse global economy.

