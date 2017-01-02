A resume seems so basic. But if you don't nail the basics, you're not going to get in the door of that next job.



A recent survey by Career Builder found 43% of hiring managers spend less than a minute looking at a resume. That's it. Job coach Christine Mensah says it's critical to get right to the point.

"So you have to grab their attention very quickly, you cannot have a long paragraph, long essay. Bullet points to the point, powerful action verbs."



In the survey, 75% of HR managers also reported finding lies on resumes. And they found plenty of mistakes.



Here's the thing about your resume, everything is automated. So if your resume doesn't contain the key words the computer is looking for, your resume goes in the "out" bin versus the "in" bin. The trick is to use the key words in the job posting. If the job posting uses words like 'customer service,' 'sales growth' or 'client relations' make sure you put those words somewhere in your resume.

Time.com put together a Career Guide that picks apart your resume. Here are a few highlights:

The number one item is the top of the resume. Hyperlink your email address so you're just a click away.

If you have social media accounts that play into your job, put them right at the top.

Check number 3. No longer is it an objective statement, use a summary instead. Think of it as a short synopsis, three brief statements that tell your years of experience, job history and any big career achievements.

And number 4. Experts say hiring managers skim the page. So you need to structure your resume to pop out.

use bolded text, boxes and colors to make achievements stand out.



