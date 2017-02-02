Marijuana: Is It A Gateway To Harder Drugs?

Is marijuana a gateway to harder drugs like cocaine and heroin? Tyler Byrd, a former drug addict who lives in Greensboro, weighs in on the debate. (Photo: Luck, Julie, WFMY)

Greensboro, NC -- Tyler Byrd will admit a portion of his life is a blur. It's difficult for him to recall the numerous times he's been arrested.

"It's probably 7 or 8. Maybe more. I don't remember a lot of it," said Byrd.

He can pinpoint when his troubles started. He was 14-years-old, a freshman in high school, when he first tried pot.

"After that point, I wanted to it as much as possible.... It started a vicious cycle."

He says he was hooked from that point on. For the next decade, his drug use escalated to prescription pills and heroin. He has painful reminders of his full blown addiction.

"Injuries to my face, a scar on my forehead from hitting a steering wheel while I was driving when I got one of the DUIs," explained Byrd.

In all, he has 4 DWI's on his record. Two came in the same month.

Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital treats people, like Byrd. Hospital doctors and nurses will tell you everyone is wired differently, so it's unclear who could become a drug addict.

"Some people have a pre-disposition to drug and alcohol so it could affect them negatively or it couldn't affect them at all. It depends on the person," said Mack Whitsett, an assistant director at the hospital.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "some research suggests that marijuana use is likely to precede use of other licit and illicit substances and the development of addiction to other substances." Whitsett said more than 50-percent of the substance abuse patients who are treated at the hospital started with pot.

"I cannot say pot is safe because it depends on the person. It may lead to more harmful drug use," said Whitsett.

Truth be told, Byrd says he has a family history of addiction. Research shows the risk of becoming an addict is greatly influenced by genetics. But he blames pot as the gateway.

"I definitely think it opened the door to a lot of other things I thought I'd never do... heroin, drinking and driving, selling drugs," said Byrd.

Byrd finally sought treatment after receiving those two charges of driving while impaired in early 2013.

"When I was at that last day before I went to treatment and sought help, it felt like my life was over."

Byrd has been sober for four years. He has a career as a graphic designer, bought a house last year, and is getting married later this year. He's looking forward to the future but can't help but wonder what if he didn't get clean?

"It's hard to say if I'd even be alive."

Byrd still attends sobriety meetings at least 3 times a week. He also volunteers at Fellowship Hall Drug and Alcohol Recovery Center weekly. He won't say he regrets the first time he smoked pot 14 years ago because he now uses his experience to help other addicts get clean.

