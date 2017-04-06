Millennials Are Right, Your Credit Score Is Sexy

Christian Mingle, Farmers Dating site, Our Time, for people over 50. There is a dating site for whatever you're looking for. And if you think a good credit score is sexy, there's that too.

What does a good credit score say to you?

"That kind score, I would agree, it shows you're motivated to work for a future."

"It says about someone they're responsible."

Interestingly enough, when Millennials were polled, they said a good credit score is a big deal to them. So, the jokes about them living in their parent's basements may be on the rest of us!

A bad credit score can get you turned down for an apartment, a job, a credit card not to mention a loan for a car. 2WTK tackles your credit score a little later in this article. But first, let's look closer at this dating site: creditscoredating.com

It matches you up with a partner based on your credit score. You or your match puts in your own credit score. Hmmmm. "It seems to be on the honor system I mean how reliable is that? I think it's probably not going to reliable at all there is a lot of lying on the internet, " says relationship expert Lisa Daily.

While she can't vouch for the site, the site claims based on algorithms, the credit scores people put in are 92% accurate. Unlike other sites with questions of interests and hobbies, the credit score may make clients feels as if they truly know something about the other person.

"The thing about credit scores is it feels like you know sort of the real solid data point that they can evaluate."

FACT vs FICTION

Credit scores measure how rich or poor you are. Fiction.

The point of credit scores is to measure how likely you are to be able to repay a loan.

You also don't have to be rich to have a great score. But you have to use credit wisely, pay bills on time each month, keep your balances low



Carrying a credit card balance hurts your score. Fiction. But, let me be clear on this one...



I won't hurt your score so long as you are using less than 30% of your total available credit limit across all your credit card accounts. For example, if you have a credit card with a $1,000 limit, then you should spend no more than $300 a month on the card.

WTSP/WFMY