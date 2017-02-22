Don't Say Yes: 'Can You Hear Me' Calls Increase

GREENSBORO, NC -- A seemingly fake call is ringing through the Triad, and it's causing the Greensboro Better Business Bureau to warn you to think "no" before you say "yes."

2 Wants to Know first told viewers about the "Can You Hear Me" scheme three weeks ago. People are calling both land lines and cell phones offering anything from a cruise to social security benefits. Before they offer details about those so-called promotions, they pause to ask -- "Can You Hear Me OK?" If the call recipient says "yes," the schemer could be using that "yes" to make unauthorized purchases.

An avid WFMY News 2 viewer, cake maker Donna Petagine, had heard the warning and knew not to say yes when she got the call.

"I was actually making a batch of icing. The phone rang. I saw it was a 336 number...."

Petagine thought it was someone wanting to place a cake order, when suddenly he asked her, "Can you hear me?"

She hung up the phone, blocked the number and then called WFMY News 2.

"I said well let me contact them (WFMY News 2) and let them know these are local telephone numbers. It really bothered me these are local numbers."

2 Wants to Know's Meghann Mollerus took the number that called Petagine to the Better Business Bureau Serving Central NC.

Investigations director Lechelle Yates called it back. It went to a voicemail that said, "Thank you for calling customer service." The message didn't identify the company and said to e-mail questions to customerservicenow@gmail.com.

Searches for the number and e-mail address showed no matches to people or companies. An e-mail to the gmail address went unreturned.

"The reason the BBB thinks it's a scam is because it's similar to what was happening with businesses last year. The scammer would use the yes answer to say yes, we'll accept this payment," Yates explained.

Since the call started circulating late January, the national BBB has received nearly 7,000 "Can You Hear Me" reports as of Wednesday -- more than 1,000 more since last week and more than 40 total in the Triad.

So far, there have been no reports of unauthorized charges with this latest scheme, but the BBB reemphasizes its warning.

"If you don't recognize the phone number, don't answer the phone. If it's someone who really wants to talk to you, they're going to leave a message," Yates said.

Petagine said she's glad she had heard the warning before she got duped. She's now telling all her friends and family, especially elderly loved ones, to be aware.

"Just let it go to voicemail."

The BBB recommends checking credit and debit card information after receiving the calls and reporting the scheme to the Scam Tracker website.

