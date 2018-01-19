More Companies Using Robots for Job Interviews

Artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more aspects of our lives. Next up: job interviews.

Software is now conducting part of the recruiting process. CBS News’ Brook Silva-Braga subjected himself to this new form of job screening.

The job opening in this demo is for a customer service representative but this isn’t a live interview, these are pre-recorded clips are guided by a computer program.

It gives hypothetical scenarios and questions, records responses and produces a score, based on things like word choice, facial expressions and eye contact.

The software comes from Hirevue. Top scoring candidates move on to in-person interviews. Hirevue says the process curbs racial and gender bias. Hilton Hotels, Carnival Cruise Lines and Dunkin’ Donuts are already using the system.

Hirevue introduced us to Amber Green who told us she sent her resume to Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas six times and got a job only after applying through Hirevue.

"You're now showing your face and showing who you are on a more physical level," said Green.

Molly Weaver handles hiring at the hospital. “I don't believe it can make all the decisions for us, I think we still have a human element in there but I think it gets us closer to fool proof hiring if that's ever going to be a thing."

As for Silva-Braga’s interview, Hirevue found he was a 52% match with an idea employee, giving him a decent shot at a follow-up call.

Copyright 2017 WFMY