More Drug Ads? FDA Considers Off-Label Drug Ads

CONSUMER REPORTS -- Pharmaceutical companies spend billions on drug advertising each year. And a proposed change

by the Food and Drug Administration could allow them to spend even more. You may not

realize that drug companies today can only promote a drug for a use that’s approved by the

FDA. However, drugs are prescribed all the time for uses that are not approved by the FDA. It’s

a common and legal practice. In fact, one out of every five prescriptions are written by doctors

this way, according to a 2006 study.

Now, the FDA is considering giving drug companies the O-K to advertise drugs for uses that

are not approved. Consumer Reports feels this could be confusing to consumers and research

shows most people don’t even want it.

Complicating the issue, a recent study shows drugs prescribed this way often lack strong

scientific evidence to support a use that’s not FDA-approved. People who get a prescription

from their doctor for a drug that’s not approved to treat their condition may be at a higher risk

of side effects and other serious problems.

Consumer Reports’ medical advisers suggest when prescribed a new medication, ask your

doctor whether it has been approved for your condition, and if not, ask why he or she

recommends it. Want to see what condition the FDA has approved your drug to treat? Go to the

National Institute of Health’s DailyMed website, search for the drug, then click “Indications &

Usage” to see whether your condition is listed.

And if you’d like your opinion to be heard on the practice of off-label prescribing and the

relaxing of rules for advertising, go to ConsumersUnion.org/unsafedrugmarketing.

