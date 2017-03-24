NC Bill Would Ban Cell Phone Use Behind The Wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Thursday lawmakers introduced a bill requiring drivers to use a hands free device while driving. But it's been a long road getting here.

Cell phone use while driving has been an issue for several years. In 2009, state lawmakers banned texting and driving. It's difficult to enforce because police can't tell if your texting or making a phone call legally - a big loophole in the law.

Cell phone use while driving has been an issue for several years. In 2014, police told us requiring a hands free device would solve that problem and make you safer. So we tested them and they do. Then in 2015, we introduced you to a mom who lost her son, Brian Garlock, years ago because he was using his phone while driving.

The Brian Garlock Act, would make it illegal to use a phone while driving, unless you're using a hands-free device.

“Brian made a mistake, and it cost him everything,” Tammy Garlock told WNCN.

State Sen. Jeff Tarte (R-Mecklenburg County) said he talked to State Highway Patrol and district attorneys before filing the bill.

“When you are in a situation where you’re in a multi-thousand-pound vehicle that basically can kill somebody else based on your driving behavior, I think most people are at a point where they believe the person driving the car needs to be focused,” he said.

If passed, the law would stick violators with a $200 fine. Drivers can use a GPS and their phone at a stop light.

Garlock said she hopes the law will save a life.

“There’s just no way to describe what it’s like to see that empty chair at your table,” she said.

