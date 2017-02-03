NC Department Of Revenue Warns Of Payroll Tax Scam

NORTH CAROLINA -- This week someone posed as a Davidson County School official to steal sensitive information. They got social security numbers of employees - and other information that can be used to request W-2 forms.

Now the State Department of Revenue and the IRS are warning businesses about this Payroll Tax Scam. People are pretending to be corporate officers to request W-2 information from a company. The information is then used to file fake tax returns.

Most of the emails have bad grammar. One of the best ways to avoid tax fraud is to file your taxes early - before a hacker does.

