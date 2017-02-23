NC Native Eric Church Cancels 25K Tickets Bought By Scalpers

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0531 -- Pictured: Musical guest Eric Church performs on September 12, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Photo: NBC, 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC) (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country star Eric Church canceled more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and is making those seats available to fans for purchase. Several hundred tickets from the Greensboro concert were canceled and put back online.

Although Church has canceled purchases from scalpers on previous shows, this is the largest group of tickets he's tried to keep off the secondary market, where they often go for double or triple their original price.

Church's team told Billboard they look for purchase patterns that match scalper buying habits. Examples include multiple purchases from the same credit card or out-of-state ticket purchases.

And if they accidentally take an actual fan's ticket - the buyer will be able to get their ticket at will call with a valid I.D.



The "Springsteen" singer told The Associated Press he's going to do everything he can do to stop what he calls a criminal organization that's making millions. The tickets will be released on Tuesday at noon local time for the remaining stops of the Holdin' My Own Tour.



Pollstar says the 60-city tour is among the top 10 global tours with ticket prices averaging $60.67.

In December - congress passed the BOTS act making it illegal for scalpers to use computer software to grab a whole bunch of tickets at one time.

